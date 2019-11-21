|
Edward C. Lafka age 76, of Williams Bay, WI passed away on Tuesday, October 8, 2019 at the UW Hospital in Madison, WI. Ed was born on December 16, 1942 the son of Edwin and Alice (Nickelsen) Lafka. He married Sandra L. Liebich on December 11, 1995 in Las Vegas, NV. He was the loving husband to Sandra, the loving stepfather of Roger Nelson, Darryl Nelson and Nadine (Dan) Seitz; Papa Ed to Julie, Andy and Rachel Nelson, Christina (DJ) Hammett and Devin Seitz. He is preceded in death by his parents. Ed worked for 30+ years for the Chicago Paint and Decorators Union. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, November 30, 2019 at the Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home (515 Center Street, Lake Geneva) from 10 to 11:30 a.m. with a service at 11:30 a.m. Private inurnment will be at Mount Carmel Cemetery in Hillside, IL. Steinke-Lazarczyk Family Funeral Home and Cremation Services of Lake Geneva, WI is proudly serving the family.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 21, 2019