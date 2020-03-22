|
|
Edward "Mala" C. Maluchnik. Beloved husband of Elaine nee Blasinski. Loving father of Rick. Cherished son of the late Edward and late Caroline. Caring uncle of many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of the late Richard, late Casimir (Joan), late Donald (Mary), late Jerome (Rosemary). Fond brother-in-law of late John (Christine), late Jim, Barbara Skarzynski, Sharon. Dear friend of the Hagemann, Carrasco and Matarazzo families. Visitation is Monday 4:00-7:00 p.m. at BELMONT FUNERAL HOME 7120 W. Belmont Ave. The State of Illinois has placed a limit of 10 people at one time in the funeral home. After paying your silent tribute to your loved one, please leave the funeral home and allow other people the same privilege. Private Mass of Christian Burial Tuesday at St. Ferdinand Church. Private Entombment St. Joseph Cemetery. Future memorial luncheon will be held in the middle of August 2020. Info 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 22, 2020