Edward C. Podlasek
age 97, Veteran WWII, Army. Beloved husband of Helene nee Pichou. Loving father of Madeleine (Mike) Buchanan, Linda (James) Herreman, Diane (Joseph) Lechner, John Podlasek, and Gary, ret. Lt. CFD (Giovina) Podlasek. Fond grandfather of 12 and great-grandfather of 6. Dear brother of Stanley (late Florence) Podlasek. Uncle and great-uncle of many nieces and nephews. Family and friends are asked to gather Saturday, December 5th at St. Faustina Kowalska Church, 53rd & McVicker Sts, Chicago for mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Abraham Lincoln National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers masses preferred. Info. 773?767?9788. Arrangements by Parkside Chapels & Cremation Services. Online tributes www.parksidechapels.com



Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
5
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Faustina Kowalska Church
December 3, 2020
Our deepest condolences to the Podlasek family Edward was always upfront ,kind, smart, and i am proud to have been in his life may god grant him all peace and may he guide us , someday we all will riunite in heaven.
Joseph Miroballi and Family
Family
