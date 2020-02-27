|
|
Edward C. Przybylski, beloved husband of Mary (nee Osada), loving father of Rosemary (Richard) Hardy and Charles. Devoted grandfather of David Hardy. Cherished son of the late Vincent "Bill" and Anna Przybylski. Dear brother of the late Eugene (Rosemarie) Przybylski. Also many nieces, nephews and cousins. Funeral Saturday 10:15am from RICHARD J MODELL FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION SERVICES, 12641 W. 143rd St., Homer Glen to St. Julie Billiart Catholic Church, 7399 W. 159th Street, Tinley Park, Illinois 60477, Mass 11:15am. Entombment Resurrection Garden Mausoleum. Visitation Friday 3pm to 8pm. 708-301-3595 or rjmodellfh.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 27, 2020