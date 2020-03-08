|
Beloved husband of Charlene (nee Chuman) and father of Patricia (Christopher) Garland and the late Richard and late Diane. Loving grandfather of Elizabeth (James) Sturrock, Timothy Ryan, and Colin Ryan. Proud great-grandfather of Amelia and Liam Sturrock. Many loving nieces and nephews. Brother of the late Mary Dier, late Alice Vadalma and the late John. Road maintenance supervisor for the town of Nokomis, Wisconsin. Information Meiszner Funeral Home 773-736-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 8, 2020