Edward C. VanWinkle
Edward C. Van Winkle "Rip". Age 82 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. "Betty", nee Martin. Loving brother of the late Larry (Margaret). Dear uncle of Bob (Sara), Mike and Larry (Christi) Van Winkle, and Valerie (Adam) Cohn. Great-uncle of five. Visitation Monday, October 12, 9-9:45 a.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral to follow at St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Private. ( all attending mass must pre-register with church). A strict limit of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home. Social distancing will apply. If you have compromised health or do not feel well, please stay home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sisters of Providence, www.spsmw.org. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
12
Visitation
09:00 - 09:45 AM
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
OCT
12
Funeral Mass
10:00 AM
St. Paul of the Cross Church
Funeral services provided by
Ryan-Parke Funeral Home - Park Ridge
120 South Northwest Highway
Park Ridge, IL 60068
(847) 823-1171
October 11, 2020
Offering our deepest sympathies during this time.
The Staff of Ryan-Parke Funeral Home
