Edward C. Van Winkle "Rip". Age 82 of Park Ridge. Beloved husband of Elizabeth A. "Betty", nee Martin. Loving brother of the late Larry (Margaret). Dear uncle of Bob (Sara), Mike and Larry (Christi) Van Winkle, and Valerie (Adam) Cohn. Great-uncle of five. Visitation Monday, October 12, 9-9:45 a.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Funeral to follow at St. Paul of the Cross Church. Mass 10 a.m. Interment Private. ( all attending mass must pre-register with church). A strict limit of 50 people will be allowed in the funeral home. Social distancing will apply. If you have compromised health or do not feel well, please stay home. In lieu of flowers, memorials to Sisters of Providence, www.spsmw.org
. Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com
