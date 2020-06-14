Edward Charles Kretz
1951 - 2020
(1951-2020)

Age 69, passed away in his Shorewood, Illinois home after a brief illness. Survivors include: his sons, Nathan, Tyler and Adam, their mother Bernadette, and siblings, Richard (Julie), Rockford, IL, Joseph Bart, Fort Worth, TX, Barbara (Bob) Mowinski, Lansing, IL, brother-in-law, Tom Leo, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com. For more information please call (815) 741-5500.



Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Fred C. Dames Funeral Home and Crematory
3200 Black at Essington Roads
Joliet, IL 60431
(815) 741-5500
