(1951-2020)
Age 69, passed away in his Shorewood, Illinois home after a brief illness. Survivors include: his sons, Nathan, Tyler and Adam, their mother Bernadette, and siblings, Richard (Julie), Rockford, IL, Joseph Bart, Fort Worth, TX, Barbara (Bob) Mowinski, Lansing, IL, brother-in-law, Tom Leo, and many nieces, nephews, and great nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held for family and friends at a later date. To view a complete obituary, please visit www.fredcdames.com. For more information please call (815) 741-5500.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 14, 2020.