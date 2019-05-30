Edward C. "Sonny" Person, age 97, passed away peacefully on Tuesday, May 28, 2019, at Barrington JourneyCare in Barrington, IL. He was born April 27, 1922, in Chicago, IL, to Bert Edward and Mary (Lucas) Person. A WWII Navy Veteran who served honorably aboard the USS Jouett. Married Evelyn Thompson, his childhood sweetheart, while on leave in Charleston, SC April 16, 1944. After the War, Edward returned home to his beloved wife in Chicago, IL and raised their son Bert Scott. Ed retired in 1987 from Commonwealth Edison after thirty- six years of employment. Ed truly lived life to the fullest. He loved his wife, his family, and his Cubs. Ed is survived by his son Bert and daughter-in-law/daughter Kathy; loving Grandfather of Joe, Mike and Kristi, Paul and Randee; Great-Grandfather to Michael, Evelynn, Jack, Ellaina, Max, and Dominik. Ed's final wish was to be once again reunited with the love of his life Evelyn. Ed is not gone. Just away. Waiting to embrace us all once again. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 30, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary