Edward Charles Sleezer, age 73, surrounded by his wife Sharon (nee O'Conor) and 4 children Heather Walters (Joe), Todd (Kim), Drew (Shelly), and Kelly Shea, passed away November 4th, after a brief illness. His big, loud, and loving family includes his grandchildren: Brittany and Kai Sleezer, Isabelle and Cooper Walters, Sierra and Benjamin Sleezer, and great-grandson Hudson Sleezer, as well as, many sisters-in-law, brothers-in-law, nieces, and nephews. There are so many memories we all have of Ed that it's impossible to capture. He was a great outdoorsman. His love of hunting-walking all those fields looking for birds with his boys, grandsons and nephew Mike, and his many hunting dogs was one of his greatest loves. Not to say he didn't also have to be outside boating, fishing, golfing, or snowmobiling when it wasn't hunting season. Chasing those snowflakes in the Upper Peninsula with his brother-in-law Keith and his family was one of a million cherished memories. When he wasn't outside you might find him in a local saloon tipping a few and playing slots with his kids or friends; or maybe watching a good old-fashioned cowboy movie. If there were any consequences to his occasional misbehaving, his attitude was always, "it don't matter." He is deeply loved by his family and friends and will be forever in our hearts. Visitation Wednesday 4:00 to 9:00 P.M. at Modell Funeral Home, 7710 S. Cass Ave, Darien where a Funeral Service will be held Thursday at 10:00 A.M. Interment at Clarendon Hills Cemetery. For Funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 5, 2019