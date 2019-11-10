|
|
Edward C. Gozdecki (Goz), 73, of Des Plaines, passed away peacefully November 7, 2019. Ed was born in Chicago to Stanley and Bernice Gozdecki. A graduate of Maine East High School and University of Illinois Champaign, he worked as an educator for East Maine School District 63 for 35 years. Ed was a much loved teacher who touched the lives of many students. Teaching was his passion and his joy and he brought that passion and joy to work with him every day. Additionally, he enjoyed working with the East Maine players on their annual musicals. He also coached both boys' and girls' basketball and worked as a referee for the IESA, IHSA, and various park districts. Ed enhanced the lives of everyone he touched. He leaves a large community of students and friends who treasure their time with him.
Ed is survived by the love of his life, Donna Gibbons, his brother Raymond (Colleen), his sister Josephine Petrucelli (Leonard), nieces Mary, Theresa, Julia, and Audrey, nephews Alex, Mark, Steven, and great nieces and nephews.
Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his brother Stanley (Leslie) and his nephew Scott.
Over the years Ed was an exuberant dog father to Princess, Snoopy, Wrigley and FiFi. Not surprisingly his favorite charity was PAWS. Their address is: Glenn L. Felner North Shore Adoption Center, 1616 Deerfield Road, Highland Park, IL 60035 or visit their website if you'd care to make a donation in Ed's name.
A celebration of Ed's life will be held at a later date.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 10, 2019