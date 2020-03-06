|
|
Edward D. Brand age 78. Proud United States Marine Corps Veteran. Beloved brother of Rita (late Frank) Mashechko, Patricia, Cecilia (Timothy) Doyle, late Richard (late Evelyn), late Norbert (Marie), late Rosemary, late Marcella late Edward) Schultz, late Arthur (late Barbara), late Marie ( late Richard) Augustyn, late Paul (Joan), late Jerome, late Dorothy (Ron) Cwik. Cherished uncle, great uncle and great great uncle to many nieces and nephews. Visitation Sunday 3:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at BELMONT FUNERAL HOME 7120 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral prayers Monday morning 9:15 a.m. at funeral Home to St. Celestine Church for Mass of Christian Burial 10:00 a.m. Interment St. Joseph Cemetery. Info 773.286.2500 or www.belmontfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 6, 2020