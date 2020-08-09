Edward D. Carpenter, age 83, US Navy Veteran, of LaGrange, passed away at his home surrounded by family on August 4, 2020. Beloved husband of Linda Carpenter (nee Brent) for a wonderful 48 years. Loving father of Matthew (Cortney) Carpenter. Proud "PaPa" of Sloane, Sam, and Fletcher Carpenter. Dear brother of Joan (Tom) Carstens, Charles (Yolanda) Carpenter, and Frank (Barbara) Carpenter. Preceded in death by his parents, Edward and Alicia and brother, James (Phyllis Moore) Carpenter. Fond uncle of many nieces, nephews, grandnieces, and grandnephews. Ed was a graduate of St. Bede Academy and proud alumni of Northwestern University. Following military service and college, Ed embarked on a successful career in sales and marketing, working in management and, ultimately, for himself as an independent consultant. Ed was a gentleman with a big heart, great sense of humor, and deep love for his family and close friends. He enjoyed family celebrations, Arizona vacations, and playing golf with friends and family. Memorial visitation 9:00am until time of Navy Military Honors 10:15am Wednesday, August 12th at Hallowell & James Funeral Home, 1025 W. 55th St., Countryside. Group limit of 50 and social distancing guidelines will be in place. Masks required. Funeral procession to follow to 11:00am Mass at St. John of the Cross Church, Western Springs. Group limit of 160 will be set at the church. Due to the group restriction, guests must pre-register by Monday, August 10th at signupgenius.com/go/10c0d4da9ab2ca6fece9-edward
. Unregistered guests will not be permitted into the church. In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to St. Bede Academy, 24 West US Highway 6, Peru, IL 61354. Interment private. Thank you to all of the healthcare workers who have helped care for Ed, especially the staff at King Bruwaert House and Angels Grace Hospice.
For registering assistance: 708-352-6500 or hjfunerals.com/obituaries/2020/08/04/edcarpenter/