Edward D. McGuire
1939 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward D. McGuire of Oswego, IL, and for 32 years a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away, May 22, 2020.

Ed was born in New York City on November 17, 1939 to the late Edna St. George and Edward V. McGuire. He is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Carol Johnson McGuire, Sons, Brian and wife Marta of Zionsville, IN, Craig and wife Kathy of Naperville, IL, two adoring granddaughters, Pemberton and Colleen, brother John and sister-in-law Lynda Johnson as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carolyn Wright.

Ed was a graduate of Archbishop Stepinac High School, White Plains, NY and the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y. graduating with a BS in Engineering. Upon graduation, he was commissioned an Ensign and spent several years sailing in the Merchant Marine, attaining the rank of Lieutenant JG in the United States Navy. Prior to his retirement he worked for Parsons Transportation Group Inc. until retirement in 2002. He was a member of ASME.

Due to COVID-19 a celebration will take place at a future date. Memorials in Ed's name can be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P. O. Box 670, Oswego, Illinois 60543-0670.

For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com


To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Dunn Family Funeral Home with Crematory
1801 S. Douglas Road
Oswego, IL 60543
(630) 554-3888
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved