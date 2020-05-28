Edward D. McGuire of Oswego, IL, and for 32 years a resident of Naperville, IL, passed away, May 22, 2020.
Ed was born in New York City on November 17, 1939 to the late Edna St. George and Edward V. McGuire. He is survived by his loving wife of over 55 years, Carol Johnson McGuire, Sons, Brian and wife Marta of Zionsville, IN, Craig and wife Kathy of Naperville, IL, two adoring granddaughters, Pemberton and Colleen, brother John and sister-in-law Lynda Johnson as well as many cousins. He was preceded in death by his parents and his sister Carolyn Wright.
Ed was a graduate of Archbishop Stepinac High School, White Plains, NY and the United States Merchant Marine Academy, Kings Point, N.Y. graduating with a BS in Engineering. Upon graduation, he was commissioned an Ensign and spent several years sailing in the Merchant Marine, attaining the rank of Lieutenant JG in the United States Navy. Prior to his retirement he worked for Parsons Transportation Group Inc. until retirement in 2002. He was a member of ASME.
Due to COVID-19 a celebration will take place at a future date. Memorials in Ed's name can be made to St. Anne Catholic Church, P. O. Box 670, Oswego, Illinois 60543-0670.
For additional information 630/554-3888 or www.dunnfamilyfuneralhome.com
Published in Chicago Tribune on May 28, 2020.