Edward D. Somberg passed away on July 27, 2020 at the age of 88. Born in Chicago to parents Sam and Fritzie, he attended the University of Illinois-Champaign-Urbana where he became a thespian and lover of Shakespeare. "Eddie" served in the Army from 09/54-03/56 and received a medal for "Good Conduct" (the irony!) He is survived by his sister Glorya, four children Peter, Robert, Ellen (Kathy) and Laura and six grandchildren Jake, Jessica, Jenna, Carly, Allison and Nathaniel. He joins his first wife Judy and leaves behind his second wife Loui. His passing can be honored by making donations to: Chicago Shakespeare Theater (www.chicagoshakes.com/support) in memory of Edward Somberg.


Published in Chicago Tribune on Jul. 30, 2020.
