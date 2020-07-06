Edward Daniel "Danny" Streicker, 91. Beloved husband of Pat Carli and the late Sally Streicker. Devoted father of Melinda Streicker (James Burda) and Cary (Suzanne) Streicker, and step-father to Bill (Jerrie) Carli, Bob (Ellen) Carli, and Nancy (Brian) Healy. Cherished grandfather of Lindsay (Chris) Trapani, Dayna (Ryan) Weitzman, Michael (Jojo) Hoffenberg, Drew Hoffenberg, Aaron (Archana) Streicker, and Ian Streicker. Proud great-grandfather of Summer, Aiden, Charlie, Avery, Megan, Marlee, Lino, Eve, and Luca. Dear brother of the late Arnold (late Lila) Streicker and Ned (late Dee) Streicker. Treasured uncle of many beloved nieces and nephews. Danny was a proud veteran of the Korean War and received a Purple Heart. Funeral services are private by necessity. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the American Cancer Society
, www.cancer.org
. For funeral info: 847-256-5700.