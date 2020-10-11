Edward David Stern, 75, beloved father of Peter Stern (Gloria Mata Stern) and Lauren Stern Noel (Josh Noel); proud "Bumpa" of Leon Stern, Lewis Stern, Evan Noel, and Abigail Noel; cherished son of the late Abe and Mildred Stern; dear brother of Charles Stern (Reva Steinberg); former husband of Marsha Stern. Edward was a lifelong Chicagoan, avid Chicago sports fan, and family historian who was a spirited attorney with a passion for the underdog, social justice, and equality. He took great pleasure in his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. For information: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.