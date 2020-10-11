1/1
Edward David Stern
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward David Stern, 75, beloved father of Peter Stern (Gloria Mata Stern) and Lauren Stern Noel (Josh Noel); proud "Bumpa" of Leon Stern, Lewis Stern, Evan Noel, and Abigail Noel; cherished son of the late Abe and Mildred Stern; dear brother of Charles Stern (Reva Steinberg); former husband of Marsha Stern. Edward was a lifelong Chicagoan, avid Chicago sports fan, and family historian who was a spirited attorney with a passion for the underdog, social justice, and equality. He took great pleasure in his children and grandchildren. He will be greatly missed. For information: call Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home at 847-256-5700.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Weinstein & Piser Funeral Home
111 Skokie Blvd
Wilmette, IL 60091
8472565700
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved