1/1
Edward Dennis Doocy
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward Dennis Doocy, 80, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Ed was born in Chicago to Elizabeth and Edward Doocy. He grew up surrounded by family on the West side. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Ed joined the Chicago Fire Department and rose to the rank of Battalion Chief prior to his retirement after 38 years. He was a brave firefighter and a strong leader. It was a calling he loved and he often said, "WHAT A JOB!" He was a proud member the Brotherhood of the Barrel. Beloved husband of Gina. Loving father of Beth Doocy (Mike Bracharz), Dennis Doocy, Michael (Laura) Doocy, Bridget (Bruce) Becker, Amy (Charles) Johnson, Pamela Nardi, and Lizzie (Dave) Gussis. Proud grandfather of Christina, Sara, Matthew, Patrick, Andy, Kyle, Alex, Sean, Emily, Nora, Maggie, Ruth, Annabelle and Scarlett. Cherished great-grandfather of Abigail, Tyler, Lily, Thea and Amelia. He had many close friends he considered family. He was loved by many and will always be remembered with a smile. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia Doocy, and his son Jimmy Doocy. To attend the Celebration of Life, please join the live stream on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 6 pm Central time, by visiting www.cjfinfo.com. If you would like to honor Ed's memory, please consider a donation to Prescott Parents, www.prescottparents.com or Chicago Firefighters' EMWQ Retirees, Widows and Childrens Assistance Fund, www.widowsandchildren.org/ Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Dec. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
DEC
3
Celebration of Life
06:00 PM
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Chicago Jewish Funerals
8851 Skokie Boulevard
Skokie, IL 60077-2224
847.229.8822
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved