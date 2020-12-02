Edward Dennis Doocy, 80, died peacefully in his home on Sunday, November 29, 2020 after a courageous battle with lung cancer. Ed was born in Chicago to Elizabeth and Edward Doocy. He grew up surrounded by family on the West side. He proudly served in the United States Marine Corps. Ed joined the Chicago Fire Department and rose to the rank of Battalion Chief prior to his retirement after 38 years. He was a brave firefighter and a strong leader. It was a calling he loved and he often said, "WHAT A JOB!" He was a proud member the Brotherhood of the Barrel. Beloved husband of Gina. Loving father of Beth Doocy (Mike Bracharz), Dennis Doocy, Michael (Laura) Doocy, Bridget (Bruce) Becker, Amy (Charles) Johnson, Pamela Nardi, and Lizzie (Dave) Gussis. Proud grandfather of Christina, Sara, Matthew, Patrick, Andy, Kyle, Alex, Sean, Emily, Nora, Maggie, Ruth, Annabelle and Scarlett. Cherished great-grandfather of Abigail, Tyler, Lily, Thea and Amelia. He had many close friends he considered family. He was loved by many and will always be remembered with a smile. Ed was preceded in death by his parents, his sister Patricia Doocy, and his son Jimmy Doocy. To attend the Celebration of Life, please join the live stream on Thursday, December 3, 2020 at 6 pm Central time, by visiting www.cjfinfo.com
. If you would like to honor Ed's memory, please consider a donation to Prescott Parents, www.prescottparents.com
or Chicago Firefighters' EMWQ Retirees, Widows and Childrens Assistance Fund, www.widowsandchildren.org/
Arrangements by Chicago Jewish Funerals - Skokie Chapel, 847.229.8822, www.cjfinfo.com