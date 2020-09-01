Edward E. Baker, Veteran of National Guard; beloved husband of the late Patricia Ann (nee McGee); loving father of Keith A. (the late Corinna) Baker, Susan J. (Mark) Kischkel, Edward T. (Barbara) Baker, Michael L. (Barbara) Baker, Judith A. (Judith Cole) Baker and Steven J. Baker; dear grandfather of Rebecca S. (Daniel) Weber, Sarah A. (Andrew) Doughty, David V. Baker, Brian W. (Claire) Baker and the late Matthew Edward Kischkel; dearest great grandfather of Stanley J.M. Doughty. Visitation Saturday 3:00 PM until time of Service 5:00 PM at Lawn Funeral Home 7909 State Road Burbank, IL 60459. Interment Private. Due to Phase 4 of the state of Illinois COVID-19 guidelines visitation is limited to 50 people at all times. We kindly ask to keep your visitation brief to allow all to attend to pay their respects. Due to CDC guidelines face masks and social distancing is required. The coffee lounges are not available for use so please refrain from bringing food into the funeral home. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Ed's name to Disabled American Veterans www.dav.org
, Boys Town www.boystown.org
and Peace Village www.peacevillage.org
. Funeral info 708-636-2320