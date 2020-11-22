1/2
Edward E. McGriff
Edward E. McGriff, United States Army Veteran, 85 years. Died peacefully at home with his family at his side. Devoted husband of Joanne nee Jeziora. Loving father of Michael (Karen), Mark (Lynette), Matt (Tammy), Margy (Jack), and Marty (Theresa). Joyous grandfather of Sarah, Katie, Maggie, Grace, Joe, Jake, Hannah, and Nick. Fond brother-in-law of Anne McGriff and Marilyn (Bill) Sobczak. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Happy and smiling friend of many. Visitation and Services will be private. For info 773-238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com


Published in Chicago Tribune on Nov. 22, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Donnellan Funeral Home
10525 South Western Avenue
Chicago, IL 60643
(773) 238-0075
Memories & Condolences

November 21, 2020
Joanne and Family, please accept my deepest sympathy on the death of your husband and father. May he now enjoy what was promised to us by Jesus dying on the cross. Will certainly keep Ed and all of you in my daily thoughts and prayers.

Judy Porcelli
Acquaintance
November 20, 2020
I will miss you good friend I have wonderful memories of you. God Bless




Sharon Costello
Friend
November 20, 2020
Garry Groh
November 20, 2020
Jerry Burke
November 19, 2020
Dear Joanne and all the family,
We would like to offer our condolences to you all. Ed was a wonderful person, great Husband and Dad ( AND Father-In-Law to our daughter, TAMMY). His smile was always there to make you smile. Rest In Peace Ed.
You earned it. Blessings to all the family. Hugs, Gene and Joyce Rogers
Gene and Joyce Rogers
Friend
November 19, 2020
I will forever remember your smile and great sense of humor. You will always be a shining example of what it means to be a Husband , a Father and a Friend . You are and will always be remembered and missed .
Jack Pagone
Family
