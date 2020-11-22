Edward E. McGriff, United States Army Veteran, 85 years. Died peacefully at home with his family at his side. Devoted husband of Joanne nee Jeziora. Loving father of Michael (Karen), Mark (Lynette), Matt (Tammy), Margy (Jack), and Marty (Theresa). Joyous grandfather of Sarah, Katie, Maggie, Grace, Joe, Jake, Hannah, and Nick. Fond brother-in-law of Anne McGriff and Marilyn (Bill) Sobczak. Beloved uncle of many nieces and nephews. Happy and smiling friend of many. Visitation and Services will be private. For info 773-238-0075 or sign guestbook at www.donnellanfuneralhome.com