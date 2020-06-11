Age 95, WWII Navy Veteran, Battleship U.S.S. Iowa. Beloved husband of the late Marie T. Rook (nee Riley).Loving father of Mary (Ed) Nykrin, Paul (Mary) Rook, Barbara Rook, Robert (Janet) Rook, and Patrick (Jennifer) Rook. Cherished grandfather of Sarah (Joel) Riley, Sean Riley, Brendan Riley, Colleen Rook, Kevin (Jess) Rook, William Rook, Collin Rook, Audrey Rook, and Leo Rook. Proud great-grandfather of Justice. Kind son of the late Earl B. and Marguerite Rook (nee Morrissey). Dear brother of the late William (late Deese) Rook, Marjorie Rook, and James Rook. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Cousin and friend of many. Leo High School Alumni Class of 1942. U.S.S. Iowa Veterans Association. Member of IBEW Local 134 and Local 9. Founding parishioner of St. John Fisher Church, St. Walter Church, and current member of St. Alexander Church. Services and interment private. In lieu of flowers, donations to Good Shepherd Manor, P. O. Box 260, Momence, IL 60954 would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Robert J. Sheehy & Sons Funeral Homes. Please leave a memory for the family on Edward's Tribute Wall. Your stories will bring comfort to the family as they are unable to gather together to hear them in person. www.sheehyfh.com 708-857-7878
Published in Chicago Tribune on Jun. 11, 2020.