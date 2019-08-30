|
|
Ed passed away August 14 2019 in the Moosehaven Health Care Center at the age of 83. He was born to John and Hazel Harper on March 11, 1936 in Elgin, IL. Graduated from East Aurora High School 1954. Married Janice Ostrander 1954. They had 8 children. Surviving children Deanna Seiler, Philip Harper, Beth Carlson, Janel Betsinger. Married Barbara Cornele in 1984. He was active in the Moose. Lifetime member of the Phoenix Club. Proceeded in death by his parents, his second wife Barbara, and sons Jeffrey,Steven,Timothy and Jay Harper. Several surviving Grandchildren and Great Grandchildren. The memorial will be ?September 7th? at the Yorkville Moose ?from 1:00 pm to 3:00 pm?.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Aug. 30, 2019