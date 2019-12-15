|
|
Reverend Edward F. Gillespie died Dec. 9 in St. Charles, Illinois. Father was born on April 1, 1931, in Chicago to Edward Gillespie and Mary Agnes O'Byrne Gillespie. Father Gillespie was ordained by the Most Reverend Loras Thomas Lane at St. James in Rockford on May 25, 1957. Father attended St. Mary Seminary in Baltimore, MD. Father served in active ministry for the Diocese of Rockford from 1957-2001 finishing his service as pastor of Our Lady of Good Counsel in Aurora and retired there from active ministry on July 2, 2001. Father Gillespie had a gift of relating to young people which made his many years of ministry in education so fruitful. He touched many student's lives and is remembered fondly by so many. Father is preceded in death by his parents; Mary Agnes and Edward Gillespie both of Doonin, Kilcar, County Donegal Ireland. Father is survived by the O'Byrne family in Ireland and cousins from the Gillespie side here in the States and his good friend and caregiver Gail Quinn. Mass of Christian Burial will be on Tuesday, December 17, 2019, at 11:30 a.m. at St. Joan of Arc Parish, 820 Division Str., Lisle. Visitation will take place at the church from 9:30 a.m. until the time for the Funeral Mass at 11:30 a.m. Arrangements are being made by Adams Winterfield & Sullivan Funeral Home, Downers Grove. Memorials can be made in his name to the Diocese of Rockford Long Term Care for Priest Fund.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 15, 2019