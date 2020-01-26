Home

Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
(708) 456-8300
Visitation
Tuesday, Jan. 28, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
8:30 AM
Cumberland Chapels
8300 West Lawrence Ave.
Norridge, IL 60706
View Map
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020
9:30 AM
Divine Savior Church
Norridge, IL
View Map
Edward F. Kelly Obituary
Edward F. Kelly, age 82, U.S. Army Veteran, passed away peacefully on January 24, 2020. Edward was the loving father of Shawn T. (JoAnn) Kelly, Kimberly A. (Peter) Coker and Jennifer A. Kelly; dearest son of the late Nora and Thomas Kelly; cherished grandfather of Ann (the late John) Burgess and the late Thomas, Joseph, Patrick, John "Red" and James Kelly. Edward was a fond uncle of many, and a proud member of Pipefitters Local #597. Visitation Tuesday, January 28, 2020, from 3:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Cumberland Chapels 8300 W. Lawrence Ave., Norridge, IL. Funeral services begin at 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday, at the funeral home, and will then proceed to Divine Savior Church in Norridge fro Mass at 9:30 a.m. The interment will follow at All Saints Cemetery in Des Plaines. For more information www.cumberlandchapels.com or (708)456-8300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 26, 2020
