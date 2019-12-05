|
Edward F. Konkolewski, age 91, of Elmhurst; beloved husband of Sylviann M., nee Gulley; loving father of Camille (Jerry) Johnson, Donna (the late Edwin) Ellefsen, Jennifer (Jeffrey) Jendryk and the late Edward Thomas (Jeanine) Konkolewski; proud grandfather of Emily, Edwin, Erika, Jessica, Jenna, Jeffrey and Michael and great-grandfather of Lowell, Thorin, Eve and Asher; dear brother of the late Thomas (Florence) Konkolewski. Visitation Saturday, 8:00 a.m. until time of funeral 10:15 a.m. at Gibbons Funeral Home, 134 South York Road, (½ mile North of Saint Charles Road), Elmhurst. Mass of Christian Burial 11:00 a.m. at Visitation Catholic Church. Interment Queen of Heaven Catholic Cemetery, Hillside. For funeral information please call 630-832-0018 or www.gibbonsfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 5, 2019