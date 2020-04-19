|
Edward was born March 29, 1924 in Chicago, Illinois. Edward was a World war II veteran of the China/Burma/India Theater. Edward retired from RR Donnelley after 45 years. Edward was a Scoutmaster of Boy Scout Troop 65 in Wood Dale for many years. He was a member of Holy Ghost Catholic Church in Wood Dale since 1957. For the past twenty years, Edward's caregivers were his son, Robert and daughter in law, Linda. Along with Robert and Linda he is survived by his son, Richard and his wife, Nancy, 4 grandchildren, 9 great grandchildren and 2 great great grandchildren. Edward was preceded in death by his wife, Irene; son, Roger; parents, Stanislaw and Helena; a brother, Henry and a sister who passed away in childhood. Arrangements were entrusted to The Oaks Funeral Home 630-250-8588 or www.oaksfh.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Apr. 19, 2020