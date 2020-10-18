1/
Edward F. Kurnik
1925 - 2020
Edward F. Kurnik 10/06/1925-10/13/2020. Loving brother of Wanda McClure and the late Marie and Genevieve (Chester) Kinczyk; dearest uncle of Paul (Karen Boyd) McClure, Richard (Theresa) Kinczyk, Ronald (Cheryl) Kinczyk, and Michael (Arlene) Kinczyk; dear great uncle of Caroline, Allison, Raymond, Valerie, Geoffrey, Jonathon, and Stephen. Visitation Monday 9 AM until time of funeral service at 12 Noon at the Schielka Addison Street Funeral Home 7710 W Addison St. Interment St Adalbert Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to the St Joseph Village of Chicago Preferred. 773-625-3444


Published in Chicago Tribune on Oct. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
19
Visitation
09:00 - 12:00 PM
Schielka Addison Street
OCT
19
Funeral service
12:00 PM
Schielka Addison Street
Funeral services provided by
Schielka Addison Street
7710 W. Addison St.
Chicago, IL 60634
(773) 625-3444
