Edward F. Malover, 93, February 15, 2019, devoted son of the late Jerry B. and Lillian L. Selement Malover. Edward was a dear nephew, cousin and friend of many. He was admirably devoted to the care of his mother for many years and was the best friend of Bill (Marlene) Thometz. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of World War II. He worked as an accountant for many years for the Internal Revenue Service. He was a longtime member and enjoyed many friendships in the Chicago Catholic University Club. Resting at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, February 21, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass Thursday, February 21, 11 a.m., at St. Jane de Chantal Church, 5252 S. Austin Ave., Chicago, IL. Burial with military honors, St. Mary Cemetery. Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019