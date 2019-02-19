Home

POWERED BY

Services
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL 60638
773-581-9000
Service
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
8:30 AM - 10:30 AM
Central Chapel
6158 South Central Avenue
Chicago, IL
View Map
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Feb. 21, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Jane de Chantal Church
5252 S. Austin Ave.
Chicago, IL
View Map
Burial
Friday, Feb. 22, 2019
St. Mary Cemetery
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Malover
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Malover

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward F. Malover Obituary
Edward F. Malover, 93, February 15, 2019, devoted son of the late Jerry B. and Lillian L. Selement Malover. Edward was a dear nephew, cousin and friend of many. He was admirably devoted to the care of his mother for many years and was the best friend of Bill (Marlene) Thometz. He proudly served in the U.S. Navy and was a veteran of World War II. He worked as an accountant for many years for the Internal Revenue Service. He was a longtime member and enjoyed many friendships in the Chicago Catholic University Club. Resting at CENTRAL CHAPEL, 6158 S. Central Ave., Chicago, where family and friends will gather on Thursday, February 21, from 8:30 to 10:30 a.m. Funeral Mass Thursday, February 21, 11 a.m., at St. Jane de Chantal Church, 5252 S. Austin Ave., Chicago, IL. Burial with military honors, St. Mary Cemetery. Please visit EDWARD F. MALOVER BOOK OF MEMORIES. To express your thoughts or memories in the online guest book, visit www.chapelc.com or www.facebook.com/centralchapel. For information call 773-581-9000.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 19, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.