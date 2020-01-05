|
Edward F. McKee age 89 of Glen Ellyn, beloved husband, loving father and cherished grandpa, passed away peacefully on January 2nd, 2020. Edward is survived by his wife Dorothy (nee: Kosmal), four children Edward Jr. (Marnie) McKee, Noreen Shanahan, Kevin McKee and Michelle McKee and nine grandchildren Edward III, April, Kristen, Christopher (Katie), Steven, Katelyn (Peter), Kevin, Carolyn and Liah. He was preceded in death by his parents Edward and Therese McKee and his sister Mary Healy. Edward worked for Lake Shore National Bank for 31 years and served in the US Army during the Korean War. A memorial gathering will be held on Saturday, January 11th from 11:45 AM until time of service at 1:45 PM at Leonard Memorial Funeral Home, 565 Duane St., Glen Ellyn. (www.leonardmemorialhome.com or 630-469-0032). In lieu of flowers please make donations to St. Bernard Abbey, 1600 St. Bernard Drive SE, Culman, AL 35055, www.stbernardabbey.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 5, 2020