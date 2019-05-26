Home

POWERED BY

Services
Kerry Funeral Home
7020 W. 127th Street
Palos Heights, IL 60463
(708) 361-4235
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Stupay
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward F. Stupay

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Edward F. Stupay Obituary
87 years of age passed away May 8, 2019. Proud U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War Era. Beloved husband of Geri (nee Wyka). Proud father of Sue (Marty), Brian, Bonnie (Larry) Kimball, Kevin (Laurie), Lori (Chip) McAleavy. Loving grandfather of thirteen and great-grandfather of nine. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Janiene (Joe) Ceh. Family & Friends will gather directly at Saint Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights Saturday, June 1st for a Memorial Mass of Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on May 26, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now