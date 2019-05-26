|
87 years of age passed away May 8, 2019. Proud U.S. Army Veteran during the Korean War Era. Beloved husband of Geri (nee Wyka). Proud father of Sue (Marty), Brian, Bonnie (Larry) Kimball, Kevin (Laurie), Lori (Chip) McAleavy. Loving grandfather of thirteen and great-grandfather of nine. Uncle to many nieces and nephews. Dear brother of Janiene (Joe) Ceh. Family & Friends will gather directly at Saint Alexander Church, 7025 W. 126th Street, Palos Heights Saturday, June 1st for a Memorial Mass of Resurrection at 10:00 a.m. Inurnment will be private. Arrangements were entrusted to KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER in Palos Heights. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
