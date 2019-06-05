Home

Edward F. "Eddie" Wargo Jr.

Edward F. Wargo, Jr. "Eddie". Age 64 of Park Ridge. Retired 40 year employee of the United States Post Office, Corvair Club Member and Avid Fisherman. Beloved husband of Beverly H. Wargo. Loving father of Anie H. Wargo (Dominick Fini). Devoted son of Marilyn (the late Henry) Warchall and the late Edward F. Wargo, Sr. Dear brother of John (Kathy) Wargo and step-brother of James (Mimi) and Henry (Nora) Warchall. Also survived by many nieces, nephews, cousins, family and friends. Visitation Thursday, June 6, 4-8 p.m. at Ryan-Parke Funeral Home, 120 S. Northwest Hwy., Park Ridge. Interment Private. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the , . Funeral Information, www.ryan-parke.com.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 5, 2019
