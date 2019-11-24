|
Age 96. Passed away peacefully on November 21, 2019. Born in Chicago December 3, 1922 to the late Margaret (nee Kilty) & Jeremiah Reidy. Edward was happily married to the late Dorothy Yvonne Reidy (nee Adamczewski) of Chicago for just shy of 70 years, married on November 5, 1949. Dedicated father who raised six children; Roger, Nancy (Phillip) Teich, late Thomas, John, Mary Ellen (Joseph) Huet & Beverly (Mark) Gallo. He grew up in Saint Kilian's parish, graduated from Mount Caramel High School and served in the Army during WWII in combat. When he returned from the war, he took over his father's business as butcher and owner of Reidy's Meat Market on 85th and Racine. He was a 45 year resident of Oak Lawn and Saint Linus Parish, more recently a resident of Palos Heights and Saint Alexander Parish. Proud grandfather of Michael, Rachel, Daniel, Michael, Anthony, Joseph, Christopher & Ann Marie. Cherished great grandfather of Emma & Ellie. Dear brother of Patricia McNamara and the late; Dr. Joe, Dorothea, Gerald, Peggy, John & Mary. Visitation Monday, November 25th from 9:00 a.m. until time of chapel prayers 11:00 a.m. at the KERRY FUNERAL HOME & CREMATION CARE CENTER, 7020 W. 127th Street, Palos Heights proceeding to Saint Alexander Church, Mass 11:30 a.m. Interment Saint Mary Cemetery. www.kerryfh.com ~ (708) 361.4235 ~ www.facebook.com/kerryfuneral
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Nov. 24, 2019