Edward G. Doyle
1938 - 2020
Edward G Doyle of Riverwoods, IL passed away peacefully at his home on May 20, 2020. Beloved husband to Jill Doyle, proud father to daughter Jenny Doyle(Astor) and father-in-law to Russell Astor.

Born August 12, 1938 in Chicago, IL, raised on the north side and attended St George HS, Evanston. Ed was a proud veteran of the US Navy, lifelong member of the American Legion, Amvets and a 4th Degree member of the Knights of Columbus.

Known for his generous spirit and love of storytelling. His passions included his family, his plumbing business of 45 years(J&E Doyle Plumbing), hunting, golfing and gardening.

A memorial service will be planned at a later date. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made to Holy Cross Catholic Church, Deerfield IL. 847-945-0430


Published in Chicago Tribune on May 31, 2020.
