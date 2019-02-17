Home

Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home
Edward Harte
Edward G. Harte

Edward G. Harte Obituary
Edward G. Harte, of Keeneyville, IL, age 88. Beloved husband of the late Patricia M., nee Beatovic; loving father of Judy (Mo), Lirette, Laura (Tom) Shallcross, Patrick (the late Fran) Harte, Kathy (the late Terry) Harte and the late Vanessa; proud grandfather of Jesse, Christopher, Daniel, Danielle, Tabitha, Michael, Rebecca, Jacqueline and Virgina; great-grandfather of many; dear brother of Bill, Rosemary, Mel, Lucille and the late Jim, Anne and Kathryn. Family and friends will be received at the Conboy-Westchester Funeral Home, 10501 W. Cermak Rd., Westchester, IL (2 blks West of Mannheim Rd.) on Friday, February 22, 2019 from 10:00 a.m. until time of Chapel Service 12:00 noon. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. For further info 708-F-U-N-E-R-A-L.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 17, 2019
