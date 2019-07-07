|
|
Edward G. McNeill, 75, of Chicago, passed away July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen, loving father of William (Renata), loyal brother of Daniel (Sandra) and Susan McNeill, cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ed was an avid car collector for decades and was in the retail meat business for over 40 years. Visitation Wed. July 10, 3-8 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral Mass Thu. July 11, 11:00 am at St. Bonaventure Oratory 1641 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019