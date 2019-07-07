Home

Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
(773) 472-6300
Visitation
Wednesday, Jul. 10, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Lake View Funeral Home
1458 West Belmont Avenue
Chicago, IL 60657
Funeral Mass
Thursday, Jul. 11, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Bonaventure Oratory
1641 W Diversey Pkwy
Chicago, IL
1944 - 2019
Edward G. McNeill, 75, of Chicago, passed away July 5, 2019. Beloved husband of Maureen, loving father of William (Renata), loyal brother of Daniel (Sandra) and Susan McNeill, cherished uncle of many nieces and nephews. Ed was an avid car collector for decades and was in the retail meat business for over 40 years. Visitation Wed. July 10, 3-8 pm at Lakeview Funeral Home 1458 W. Belmont Ave. Funeral Mass Thu. July 11, 11:00 am at St. Bonaventure Oratory 1641 W Diversey Pkwy, Chicago, IL 60614. Interment All Saints Cemetery, Des Plaines, IL Info: www.lakeviewfuneralhome.com (773) 472-6300.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 7, 2019
