Edward Gerard Barnicle, age 84, born in Newbrook, County Mayo; loving husband of Ann (nee Faloon) for 53 years; beloved father of Sheila (Al) Kerr, Mary (Steve) Siozios, Kevin Barnicle, and the late Gerard (Laura) Barnicle; cherished Pappa of Madeline, Connor, Brendan, and Sean Kerr, Sam and Nick Siozios, and Morgan Barnicle. Dear brother of Nora McGing and the late Bridie Roynane, Thomas Barnicle, and Angela Russell; fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. In lieu of flowers, donations to AMITA Health Alexian Brothers Hospice, 1515 E. Lake Ave., Ste. 206, Hanover Park, IL 60133. Visitation Thursday June 6th from 9:30 AM until time of mass at 11 AM St. Thomas More Catholic Church, 215 Thomas More Dr., Elgin, IL 60123. Interment Queen of Heaven Cemetery. Info 847-359-8020 or www.smithcorcoran.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 4, 2019