Age 54, of Chicago, IL, passed away on January 28. Beloved son of the late Patrick and the late Annie O'Toole (nee Conroy) of Galway, Ireland; loving brother of Mary Frances (Boris) Baburich, Nora (Frank) Romeo, Patrick, Brian (Laura), Nancy (Thomas) Gross, and Martin (Catherine); cherished uncle of Katie, Frankie, Brigid, Grace, and Patrick; fond nephew and cousin to many. Graduate of the Bell School Hearing Impaired Program as well as the Whitney Young High School Hearing Impaired Program in Chicago. Visitation will be held on Friday from 4:00 p.m.-8:00 p.m. at Cooney Funeral Home located at 625 Busse Hwy. in Park Ridge. Funeral Saturday, Mass at 10:30 a.m. at St. Francis Borgia Chapel located at 8025 W. Addison St. in Chicago. Interment All Saints Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorials to the Scleroderma Foundation at www.scleroderma.org or Chicago Catholic Office of the Deaf, Attn: Rev. Joseph Mulcrone, 3525 S. Lake Park Avenue, Chicago, IL 60653 are appreciated. For information please call 847-685-1002 or visit www.cooneyfuneralhome.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 30, 2020