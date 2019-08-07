|
Edward Goldstein, age 92, beloved husband of the late Cecelia (nee Stepen) Goldstein, happily married for nearly 71 years; beloved son of the late Lillian Goldstein and the late Bernard Goldstein, and beloved nephew of the late Sophie Roitman; loving father of Dr. Wayne (Linda) Goldstein, Barbara (David) Menn, Gayle (Michael) Ludwig and Neal (Nancy) Goldstein; cherished Grandpa of Marcie (Derek) Faust, Dr. Jeffrey (Ali) Goldstein, Scott (Jamie) Goldstein, Lee (Jennifer) Menn, Jodi (Kevin) Cole, Aric (Jamie) Menn, Ian (Abby) Ludwig, Leah (Adam) Levy, Jamie Ludwig, Jessica (fiancé Alex), Lindsay, Emily and Joey Goldstein, and 13 great-grandchildren; dear twin brother of Sam (the late Leona) Goldstein, dear brother of Harold (the late Rochelle) Goldstein, and dear cousin of Cecile (Phillip) Berger; dear brother-in-law of Dorothy (the late Seymour) Goldman, Rivian (the late Charles) Minkoff, the late Harvey (the late Barbara) Stepen, and Joseph (Muriel) Stepen; beloved Uncle Eddie of many nieces and nephews. Ed grew up on the Great West Side, and served in the Army in the Pacific during WWII. He was a Past President of Congregation Ezras Israel, and a retired partner of Deloitte and Touche. Countless family members, friends and colleagues relied on him for his wisdom and advice. Chapel service Wednesday, August 7, 2019, 2:30 PM, at Shalom Memorial Funeral Home, 1700 W. Rand Road, Arlington Heights. Interment at Shalom Memorial Park. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to City of Hope or Jewish Child and Family Services. For information and condolences: 847-255-3520 or www.shalom2.com.
