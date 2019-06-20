|
Edward H. Fischer, age 92, of Park Forest, IL. WWII Navy Veteran Quarter Master-LST. Passed away June 14, 2019. Beloved Husband of the late Anna May. Loving Father of Mary Anne and Grandpa of Easter. Edward is preceded in death by his parents Augusta and George Fischer, his Brothers Fred, George and sister Agnes Fischer. He was an Auxiliary Police Hearing Officer for Park Forest, Active member for over 40 years at St. Irenaeus Park Forest, IL. Retired Manager at Prudential Building, Chicago, IL. A memorial visitation will be held on Saturday, June 22, 2019 at St. Irenaeus Church, 78 Cherry St. Park Forest, IL 60466 from 10:00 am until time of mass at 11:00 am. In lieu of flowers, memorials to SSHS, Chicago Heights would be appreciated. Arrangements entrusted to Cremation Society of Illinois 708-206-2000
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on June 20, 2019