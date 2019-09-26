Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Givens
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward H. Givens

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward H. Givens Obituary
Edward H. Givens, a longtime resident of Lynwood, IL, died on September 8, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Elsie Givens, nee Hauck, and a brother Horace, who lived in Maine and Arizona. He is survived by a brother Gerald, who lives in Colorado, three nieces and two nephews. Edward was never married. He was a veteran having served in the Army Medical Corps. Later receiving a BS in chemistry and working as a chemist for Sherwin-Williams. He was retired. No services are planned.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.