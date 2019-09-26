|
Edward H. Givens, a longtime resident of Lynwood, IL, died on September 8, 2019. He was born in Brooklyn, NY on June 17, 2019. He was preceded in death by his parents, Horace and Elsie Givens, nee Hauck, and a brother Horace, who lived in Maine and Arizona. He is survived by a brother Gerald, who lives in Colorado, three nieces and two nephews. Edward was never married. He was a veteran having served in the Army Medical Corps. Later receiving a BS in chemistry and working as a chemist for Sherwin-Williams. He was retired. No services are planned.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Sept. 26, 2019