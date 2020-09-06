Edward J. Ryan passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 at the age of 98. His loving wife, Eileen M. Ryan nee Rogers followed him to rest on August 24, 2020 at the age of 96. Former residents of Chicago, Westchester, and Bloomingdale and currently of Lombard. Loving parents to their daughters Kathy Nee and Patty (Rich) Vincent, and devoted Grandparents to Patrick (Lux), Ally (Nick), Brenna and Nolan (Kailey). Caring Aunt and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. They were happily married for 73 years. In WW II, Edward served in Central Europe and Asia. Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 114 South Elizabeth Street, Lombard, IL. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.