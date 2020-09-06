1/1
Edward J. and Eileen M. (Rogers) Ryan
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Ryan passed away peacefully on March 29, 2020 at the age of 98. His loving wife, Eileen M. Ryan nee Rogers followed him to rest on August 24, 2020 at the age of 96. Former residents of Chicago, Westchester, and Bloomingdale and currently of Lombard. Loving parents to their daughters Kathy Nee and Patty (Rich) Vincent, and devoted Grandparents to Patrick (Lux), Ally (Nick), Brenna and Nolan (Kailey). Caring Aunt and Uncle to many nieces and nephews. They were happily married for 73 years. In WW II, Edward served in Central Europe and Asia. Services will be held on Saturday, September 19, 2020 at 9am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 114 South Elizabeth Street, Lombard, IL. Interment will follow at Queen of Heaven Cemetery.



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
19
Service
09:00 AM
Sacred Heart Catholic Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
DuPage Cremations, Ltd. and Memorial Chapel
951 W. Washington St.
West Chicago, IL 60185
630-293-5200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved