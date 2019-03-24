|
Edward J Antolak, age 90 of Spring Hill, Florida, formerly of Chicago and Elmhurst, IL, at rest March 19, 2019. Survived by beloved wife Anna (nee Horinek), fond youngest brother Robert (Uncle Bob), and many nieces and nephews. Preceded in death by parents Mary (nee Luberda) and Peter Antolak. Brother of late siblings Angeline, Anne (James) Diombala, Helen (Joseph) Kruk, John (Virginia), Walter (Lillian), Chester, Peter, Stanley, and Joseph. Veteran of the Korean War. Retired pressman of the Chicago Tribune and Chicago Sun-Times. Donations may be made to the , , or through a random act of kindness.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 24, 2019