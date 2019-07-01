Home

Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
(630) 852-3595
Visitation
Tuesday, Jul. 2, 2019
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
9:00 AM
Modell Funeral Home
7710 South Cass Avenue
Darien, IL 60561
Funeral Mass
Wednesday, Jul. 3, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Cletus Church
Edward J. Bonk Sr. Obituary
Edward J. Bonk Sr., Army WWII Veteran, age 95½. Beloved husband of the late Cecilia, nee Valek; loving father of Marian Valek (the late Alex Mohovich), Joseph (Linda) Bonk, Sue (Bob) Horman, and Eddie (Kimberly) Bonk; cherished grandfather of Nicole, Celina, Dominic, Jeffery, Nikki, Jacob "Smiley", Billy, David, and little angel Jeremy; great-grandfather of Cruz, Cora, and Alexander; loving brother of the late James Bonk, Annie Bonk, and Eleanor Gavron; also many nieces and nephews. Funeral Wednesday 9:00 a.m. from Modell Funeral Home 7710 S. Cass Avenue, Darien to St. Cletus Church, Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Resurrection Cemetery. Visitation Tuesday 3 to 9 p.m. For funeral info: (630) 852-3595 or www.modelldarien.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on July 1, 2019
