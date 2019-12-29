|
|
Edward J. Bugler, age 93, WWII Navy Veteran, loving husband of Ester née Eugenio, Beloved father of Eugene "Gene" (Blanca) Bugler, Susan (Anthony) Maddela and Michael Bugler (Rose Toles). Devoted grandfather of Andreas, Ethan and Genevieve Bugler and Charlotte and Gregory Maddela. Brother of Ferdinand Bugler and the late John (Colleen), Gerald (late Norma) and Robert Bugler. Visitation Monday, Dec. 30 at St. Gertrude Church, 1420 Granville Ave. at Glenwood, from 9:30am until time of Mass at 11:00am, Interment Calvary Cemetery. Funeral info: John E. Maloney Funeral Home 773-764-1617
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 29, 2019