Edward J. Burns passed away peacefully at his home in Glenview at the age of 90 on May 7, 2020. Born in Chicago on April 14, 1930, Ed was the loving husband of Lorrie, to whom he devoted 65 cherished years. He served on the front lines during the Korean war and came home to become a highly respected mentor and role model for his peers in the Savings and Loan industry for which he received many local and national honors and awards. An avid duck hunter and fisherman, Ed instilled a sense of harmony with nature to anyone who shared his passion for the outdoors. He was devoted to his grandchildren, and provided them with the loving guidance of a sage. Preceded by his wife Lorrie, grand children Max and Sarah, he is survived by his sister Barbara Ann, three sons, Michael (Sharel), Thomas (Mi Sook) and Richard, grandchildren, Renee, Justine, Jenna, Rachel, and great grand children, Joshua, Christopher and Siena. A private burial will be held by the family in the Memorial Garden of the United Methodist Church in Glenview. The family requests that memorial prayers, support and contributions be made to the healthcare organizations of your choice.