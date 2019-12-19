Chicago Tribune Obituaries
|
Home

POWERED BY

Services
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
(708) 636-1193
Visitation
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
3:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Prayer Service
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
9:15 AM
Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
4727 West 103rd Street
Oak Lawn, IL 60453
View Map
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Dec. 21, 2019
10:00 AM
St. John Fisher Church
Resources
More Obituaries for Edward Coughlin
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Edward J. Coughlin

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Edward J. Coughlin Obituary
Edward J. Coughlin, age 85, US Army Veteran 4th Armored Division. Beloved brother of Mary (Danilo) Fernandez, Kathleen (John) Morrison, the late Michael (the late Marge) Coughlin and the late Bernadette (the late LeRoy) St. Arnaud; loving uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle to many. Eddie will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.

Visitation Friday, December 20th 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn. Funeral Saturday, December 21st prayers from Blake-Lamb at 9:15 a.m. to St. John Fisher Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Blind Skiing Foundation at www.absf.org would be appreciated. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Edward's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Blake Lamb Funeral Home/103rd
Download Now