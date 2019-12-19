|
|
Edward J. Coughlin, age 85, US Army Veteran 4th Armored Division. Beloved brother of Mary (Danilo) Fernandez, Kathleen (John) Morrison, the late Michael (the late Marge) Coughlin and the late Bernadette (the late LeRoy) St. Arnaud; loving uncle, great uncle and great-great uncle to many. Eddie will truly be missed by all who knew and loved him.
Visitation Friday, December 20th 3:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at Blake-Lamb Funeral Home 4727 W. 103rd St. Oak Lawn. Funeral Saturday, December 21st prayers from Blake-Lamb at 9:15 a.m. to St. John Fisher Church. Mass 10:00 a.m. Interment Holy Sepulchre Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, donations to American Blind Skiing Foundation at www.absf.org would be appreciated. For more information 708-636-1193 or visit www.blakelamboaklawn.com
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 19, 2019