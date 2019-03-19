|
Edward John DeBoer of Holland, MI, formerly of Oak Brook, IL passed away into the loving arms of Jesus on Saturday, March 16, 2019 at the age of 67. He was preceded in death by his precious wife, Barbara Ann DeBoer, nee Bilthuis, and his parents, Edward and Jeanette DeBoer, his in-laws, Jay and Henriette Bilthuis and brother-in-law Rev. David Breen. He will be missed by his children, Julie (Randy) Huisman, Chad (Jennifer) DeBoer, Jamie (Randy) Terpstra, and Heather (Kyle) Yonker; devoted grandfather of 13; fond brother of 3; in-laws of 4, as well as many nieces and nephews. Please visit www.knollcrest.net or call 630-932-1500 for service information.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Mar. 19, 2019