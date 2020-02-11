|
Edward J. Droske age 81; of Elk Grove Village, passed away on February 6th. He is survived by his beloved wife of 59 years, Miriam "Mickey" Droske (nee Niederer); his four loving children and his ten cherished grandchildren and four great-grandchildren. His four loving and devoted children are: his daughter Susan (John) DiSilvestro of Chicago and their children, Emma, Mia and Jack; his son James (Christine) of Willowbrook, IL and their daughters, Casey and Danielle; his son Thomas (Marie) of Mount Prospect, IL and their daughters Colleen and Lauren; his son Michael (Jennifer) of Scottsdale, AZ and their child, Abrianna and also Michael's married children, Marianne (Art), Daniel (Beth) and Jennifer's daughter, Haley; The four beautiful great-grandchildren are Gage, Rowan, Gracey and Maddilyn, all also of Arizona. Also surviving are two sisters and one brother: Eileen (the late George) Healy, Kathy (Tom) Bier and John (Mary) Droske. And many dear nieces, nephews and cousins. Services were private.
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Feb. 11, 2020