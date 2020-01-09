Chicago Tribune Obituaries
Edward Feldhaus
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 10, 2020
3:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
9:00 AM
Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home
11028 Southwest Highway
Palos Hills, IL 60465
Funeral Mass
Saturday, Jan. 11, 2020
10:00 AM
Sacred Heart Church
Edward J. Feldhaus Obituary
Edward J. Feldhaus, age 88. U.S. Army veteran. Beloved husband of the late Marlene (nee Traksel). Devoted father of Lynn (Mark) Riegling and Laurie (David) Sutor. Loving grandfather of John, Ann, Emily, Matt and Alex. Dear brother of the late Augie and Dorothy. Also survived by many loving relatives and friends. Visitation Friday 3-9 PM at the Palos-Gaidas Funeral Home, 11028 Southwest Hwy. (7700W) Palos Hills. Funeral Saturday 9 AM from the funeral home to Sacred Heart Church for 10 AM Mass. Interment St. Casimir Lithuanian Cemetery. Express your thoughts and memories in the online Guest Book at www.palosgaidasfh.com (708) 974 4410
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Jan. 9, 2020
