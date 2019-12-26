|
|
Edward J. Heywood, Veteran WWII, US Army. Beloved husband of Margaret and the late Mary Margaret, nee Hanlon. Dear father of Dennis (Bonnie), James (Susan), Eugene, Mark (Cynthia), Neil (Anne), Mary (the late Manny) Steen, Anne (Mark) LeBaron, Loretto, Ret. CFD (James) Coogan and the late Brian (Doreen) and Paul. Loving grandfather of 25 and great grandfather of 19. Dear brother of Mary Lowry and the late Dolores French. Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews. Past president of South Suburban Real Estate Board, Member of Evergreen Park A.L. Post 854 and Fr. Perez Knights of Columbus #1444. Visitation Saturday at St. Barnabas Church, 101st and Longwood Dr. 10:00 a.m. until time of Mass 1:00 p.m. Interment Private. 773-779-4411
Published in a Chicago Tribune Media Group Publication on Dec. 26, 2019