1/
Edward J. Hopkins
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Edward's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Edward J. Hopkins; Loving husband of Jean for 62½ years and in love for 70 years; Beloved father of Ryan (Vicki) Hopkins and Erin Burger; Proud papa of Jeremy Burger; Dear brother of Shirley (Sonny) Soderlind and the late Robert Hopkins; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, and dear cousin to many; Ed loved the Chicago Bears, White Sox, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Mt. Carmel Caravan; Visitation Sunday, September 6, 2020, 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Chapel service 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment: Private; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com



To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Chicago Tribune on Sep. 4, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
SEP
6
Visitation
02:00 - 08:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
SEP
6
Service
07:00 PM
Curley Funeral Home
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Curley Funeral Home
6116 West 111th Street
Chicago Ridge, IL 60415
708-422-2700
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 3, 2020
Heartfelt Condolences Arrangement- BASKET INCLUDED
Send Flowers and Gifts
Sympathy Gift courtesy of
a loved one
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved