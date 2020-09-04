Edward J. Hopkins; Loving husband of Jean for 62½ years and in love for 70 years; Beloved father of Ryan (Vicki) Hopkins and Erin Burger; Proud papa of Jeremy Burger; Dear brother of Shirley (Sonny) Soderlind and the late Robert Hopkins; Fond uncle of many nieces and nephews, and dear cousin to many; Ed loved the Chicago Bears, White Sox, Notre Dame Fighting Irish and Mt. Carmel Caravan; Visitation Sunday, September 6, 2020, 2:00 to 8:00 p.m.; Chapel service 7:00 p.m. at Curley Funeral Home, 6116 W. 111th Street, Chicago Ridge; Interment: Private; For info: 708-422-2700 or www.curleyfuneralhome.com